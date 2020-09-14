e-paper
PM Modi, Amit Shah extend greetings on occasion of Hindi Diwas

The Hindi language was first adopted by the Constituent Assembly of India as the official language of the Republic of India on September 14, 1949.

india Updated: Sep 14, 2020 10:00 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
New Delhi, May 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings on the occasion of Hindi Diwas. He also congratulated the linguists who have contributed to the development of the Hindi language.

“Best wishes to everyone on Hindi Diwas. My heartiest congratulations to all the linguists who contributed to the development of Hindi (language) on this occasion,”PM Modi tweeted.

 

Union home minister Amit Shah also extended his wishes on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, calling the language as an “unbreakable part of Indian culture”, adding that Hindi has been working to “unify the whole country” for centuries.

 

“A country is identified by its border and geography, but its biggest identity is its language. The various languages and dialects of India are its strength as well as a symbol of its unity. In India, which is full of cultural and linguistic diversity, ‘Hindi’ has been working to unify the whole country for centuries,” Shah tweeted.

“Hindi is an unbreakable part of Indian culture. It has been an effective and powerful medium of national unity and identity since the freedom struggle,” he added.

Shah further said that with the recent implementation of the National Education Policy, along with Hindi, other regional languages would also develop at the same level. “With the new education policy of the Modi government, there will be parallel development of Hindi and other Indian languages,” Shah tweeted.

The home minister is set to deliver a message to the countrymen on the occasion of Hindi Diwas today.

The decision of using Hindi as an official language of India was legalised by the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950.

Hindi is spoken as a native language by 258 million people and is recognised as the fourth most spoken language in the world.

(With inputs from ANI)

