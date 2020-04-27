PM Modi and CMs to talk lockdown exit, people’s efforts praised: Covid-19 news today

india

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 08:13 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday interact with chief ministers in a video conference that is expected to focus on the next move in India’s battle plan against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). At the meeting, which could discuss a graded exit from the 40-day lockdown, states are likely to ask for restrictions to be extended in the Covid-19 containment zones. In his Mann ki Baat radio address on Sunday, PM Modi hailed a people-driven fight against Covid-19, emphasised that masks will now become indispensable and called for restraint during festivals.

PM, CMs to discuss graded lockdown exit on video call

Several states want restrictions under the national lockdown to be eased in regions that have not witnessed local outbreaks of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), an issue that will likely be deliberated at a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers on Monday, even as calls grew for curbs to remain in place in hot spots of the disease.

Read More

Covid-19 lockdown: India should open up now

The easy option would be to just continue with the lockdown, but it is also an option that should not be exercised easily. The country is better prepared on almost every front — testing, protective equipment, hospitals — than it was on March 25, when the first lockdown kicked in, and on April 14, but it isn’t clear whether this is enough should the number of cases rise when the lockdown ends.

Read More

Govt tells states to not use rapid kits for now

Field tests to determine the reliability of the new, quick-result blood tests bought by India have been inconclusive, according to an official from India’s top medical research body who said that these kits should not be used to detect whether a person has had a Covid-19 infection for now.

Read More

India leading fight, must keep guard up, says Modi

While warning against any complacency over the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed citizens for going beyond their call of duty and leading the battle against the disease as he underlined that the health crisis will bring about radical changes in the way people live their lives and work.

Read More

IRS officers pitch 40% tax rate plus cess, under probe

The government on Sunday rejected an “ill-conceived” suggestions by a group of Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officers to increase the top income tax rate to 40%, impose a levy on the so-called super-rich tax and a 4% Covid-19 relief cess to rebuild the nation’s economy, reeling under the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown.

Read More

China says all Covid patients in Wuhan now stand discharged

The central Chinese city of Wuhan, ground zero of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic in Hubei province that bore the brunt of the outbreak in the country, has no remaining Covid-19 patients in hospitals, authorities announced on Sunday.

Read More

States’ revenues dip by up to 80%, seek funds from Centre

With their revenue falling by up to 80% in the Covid-19 lockdown that took effect on March 25 , several states have informed the Centre that they are almost broke and will not even be able to pay salaries unless they borrowed heavily and received interim compensation from the central government.

Read More

70% of Indian citizens abroad are in 6 West Asian nations, shows data

In the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic affecting Indians abroad, the government’s focus will be on six West Asian countries, which are home to 70% of India’s citizens who live abroad, according to data on overseas Indians maintained by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Read More

Indian firm ready to begin producing possible vaccine

Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) said on Sunday it will likely begin the production of a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine developed by Oxford University in the next two-three weeks and hopes to bring it to the market by October if human clinical trials of the same are successful.

Read More

Trump skips briefings after disinfectant remarks fiasco

US President Donald Trump skipped his daily Covid-19 briefing on Saturday, saying it’s “not worth” his time, staving off the blowback to his suggestion to inject disinfectants to kill the coronavirus.

Read More

Boris Johnson to return to work amid calls to end UK’s lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to return to work on Monday even as pressure increased on the government to ease the lockdown.

Read More

Trace, test, isolate, treat will remain our strategy: Union health min Harsh Vardhan

As India puts up a resolute fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), Union minister for health and family welfare Harsh Vardhan, in a phone conversation with Hindustan Times, spoke about what lies ahead in the battle against the pandemic that has infected at least 2.92 million people and killed 200,000 globally. There will be no-let up in the fight, the minister said.

Read More

We can’t blame a community for mistakes of few: RSS chief

Asserting that an entire community cannot be held responsible for the mistakes of a few, the Rashtiya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that the pandemic calls for national unity, and asked citizens to be aware of those who want to exploit the opportunity to “break the nation” and create tensions between communities.

Read More

Over 650,000 users dip into EPF savings

More than 650,000 people have dug into their employee provident fund (EPF) savings to offset the income loss caused by the lockdown imposed to check the spread of the coronavirus.

Read More

No hike in tuition fee of IITs, IIITs this yr: Govt

Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) will not increase tuition fees for the academic year 2020-21 because of the crisis triggered by the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), human resource development (HRD) minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said in New Delhi on Sunday.

Read More