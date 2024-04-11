PM Narendra Modi calls out 'few in West' for 'dubious claims' on media freedom. 5 takeaways from interview

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview with US magazine Newsweek, called out the West for making "dubious claims of diminishing media freedom", saying they have lost connection with the people of India and live in their own "echo chamber of alternate realities". PM Modi touched upon several sensitive topics in the interview, including democracy, foreign relations and the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds the party symbol during a road show at an election campaign on April 9.(AFP)

Here are the key takeaways from PM Modi's interview with the magazine

PM Modi on democracy and free press

PM Modi said democracy is in the genes of the people of India. He said India is the mother of democracy. He said over 970 million eligible voters will vote in the Lok Sabha elections soon.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

He said India's media play an important role in providing vibrant feedback.

"We have around 1.5 lakh [150,000] registered media publications and hundreds of news channels. There are a few people in India and in the West who have lost [connection with] the people of India—their thought processes, feelings and aspirations. These people also tend to live in their own echo chamber of alternate realities. They conflate their own dissonance with the people with dubious claims of diminishing media freedom," he said.

PM Modi on allegations of discrimination of religious minorities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said minorities from all religions are thriving in India and the allegations are tropes of some people who remain in their bubbles.

"These are usual tropes of some people who don't bother to meet people outside their bubbles. Even India's minorities don't buy this narrative anymore. Minorities from all religions, be it Muslim, Christians, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain or even a micro-minority like Parsis are living happily and thriving in India," he said.

PM Modi said his government's schemes and initiatives are not restricted to a particular community or geography.

"They are meant to reach everyone, which means that they are designed in such a way that there cannot be any discrimination," he said.

He said the government's schemes are reaching all communities and religions.

Also read: PM Narendra Modi to US magazine: ‘Ram Temple culmination of centuries of sacrifice’

PM Modi on India-China dispute

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India's relationship with China is important and significant. He said peaceful relations between the two countries are important for the entire region and the world.

"It is my belief that we need to urgently address the prolonged situation on our borders so that the abnormality in our bilateral interactions can be put behind us...I hope and believe that through positive and constructive bilateral engagement at the diplomatic and military levels, we will be able to restore and sustain peace and tranquility in our borders," PM Modi said.

PM Modi on Pakistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pointed out that he had congratulated Pakistan's PM when he took over office. He said India has always been an advocate for peace and security in the region "in an atmosphere free from terror and violence". He, however, refused to comment on Imran Khan's arrest, calling it Pakistan's internal matter.

Also read: In Newsweek interview, PM Modi speaks on India-China border dispute: ‘We need to urgently address…’

PM Modi on Ram Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the name of Lord Ram is imprinted on India's national consciousness. He said the return of Lord Ram to his birthplace (Ayodhya) was the culmination of centuries of perseverance and sacrifice.

Talking about Ram Temple's inauguration ceremony, PM Modi said: "During the 11 days leading up to this auspicious event, I carried with me the aspirations of countless devotees, eagerly anticipating this day. The ceremony itself brought the nation together into a celebration, akin to a second Diwali. Every home was illuminated by the light of Ram Jyoti. I see it as a divine blessing that I could experience the consecration ceremony as a representative of 1.4 billion Indians."