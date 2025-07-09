PM Modi conferred with Brazil’s highest civilian honour, his 26th global award

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday was conferred with Brazil’s highest civilian honour, the Grand Collar of the National Order of the Southern Cross, by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, poses for a photo with Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, after receiving the Southern Cross Medal, during a meeting at Alvorada Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. (AP)

The award recognises Modi’s contributions to deepening bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation between India and Brazil on regional and global issues.

“Being honoured with Brazil's highest national award by the President today is a moment of immense pride and emotion, not only for me, but also for 140 crore Indians,” Modi said during a joint press statement with President Lula following delegation-level talks.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to him (President Lula), the Brazilian government, and the people of Brazil,” he added.

Modi also said that President Lula was the architect of the India-Brazil strategic partnership, and the honour reflected the collective efforts to elevate bilateral ties.

“The award was as much an honour to his untiring efforts to take the bilateral ties to greater heights,” the ministry of external affairs said in a statement.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the recognition would inspire the people of both countries to further strengthen their warm and friendly relationship, the release added.

Modi says Brazil honour reflects people’s deep affection for India

Later, in a social media post, Modi said the award symbolised the deep affection the people of Brazil hold for the people of India.

“May our friendship scale even newer heights of success in the times to come,” he wrote.

This marks the 26th international honour awarded to Prime Minister Modi by a foreign government since he assumed office in May 2014.

On Friday, Prime Minister Modi was conferred with ‘The Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago’, becoming the first foreign leader to receive the Caribbean nation's highest civilian honour.

At a special ceremony held at the President’s House, President Christine Carla Kangaloo presented the award in recognition of Modi’s statesmanship, his advocacy for the Global South, and his exceptional efforts in strengthening bilateral ties between India and Trinidad and Tobago.

Modi, who was on a two-day visit to the Caribbean nation, expressed his gratitude to the government and the people of Trinidad and Tobago for the honour.

With PTI inputs