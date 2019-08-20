PM Modi congratulates ISRO on Chandrayaan-2 entering lunar orbit

india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Chandrayaan 2 entering the moon’s orbit.

In a tweet, Modi said this was an important step in the landmark journey to the moon.

“Congratulations to Team ISRO on Chandrayaan 2 entering the moon’s orbit. This is an important step in the landmark journey to the moon. Best wishes for its successful culmination,” the Prime Minister said.

ISRO chief K Sivan on Tuesday announced at Bengaluru that Chandrayaan 2 had successfully entered the lunar orbit and soft landing on the moon will take place on September 7.

Sivan also said that an invitation has been extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to witness the landing.

