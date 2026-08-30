PM Modi focuses on drug-free India, women’s empowerment in Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called for a drug-free India and urged young people, musicians, students, theatre groups and content creators to use their creativity to spread awareness against addiction, as he focused on youth and women in the 137th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. PM Modi also highlighted women’s economic empowerment through the PM SVANidhi scheme, saying women account for approximately 46% of its beneficiaries. (DPR PMO/ANI)

“The ‘Nasha-mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat’ campaign is currently gaining momentum rapidly across the country. Its goal is absolutely clear: drug-free youth; a drug-free India,” Modi said.

He said the campaign received significant participation, particularly from young people, and stressed the wider impact of drug addiction. “Drug addiction does not just engulf a single individual; the entire family and society have to bear the consequences,” he said.

Modi called on young people to create content that could support the campaign. “Our country has no shortage of excellent content creators. I urge them to create content in various languages that helps society in this endeavor. You can use your creativity as a medium for social change,” he said, urging people to share their efforts using the hashtag #NashaMuktYuva.

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PM Modi also highlighted women’s economic empowerment through the PM SVANidhi scheme, saying women account for approximately 46% of its beneficiaries, translating into around 3.5 million women expanding their businesses through the scheme. He cited Babita Sharma of Ghaziabad, who expanded her stall selling flowers, earthen lamps, incense sticks and other worship items into a proper shop after receiving assistance through PM SVANidhi.

He also spoke about TS Ningamma of Bengaluru, who expanded her idli, dosa and sambar business after receiving support under the scheme. “When a woman’s business grows, the future of her entire family advances along with it,” Modi said. “This is, indeed, a living example of ‘women’s empowerment.’”

Modi also highlighted Mission ShaktiSAT, through which 12,000 girl students from 108 countries are getting an opportunity to learn satellite technology and innovation. “The goal of this entire initiative is truly special: preparations are underway to send a satellite – developed entirely through the participation of female students – into lunar orbit,” he said.

Modi also urged citizens to embrace “Vocal for Local” during the upcoming festive season, saying the idea goes beyond buying earthen lamps and should extend to all products purchased for homes. “Whatever item we purchase for our homes, do ensure to see that it is made in India,” he said, urging influencers, celebrities and people from the creative world to promote the message of self-reliance.