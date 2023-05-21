‘A fruitful visit’: PM Modi thanks Japan’s Kishida for G7 invite; to leave for Papua New Guinea
May 21, 2023 10:20 AM IST
PM Modi, in a tweet, expressed his gratitude to PM Kishida and the people of Japan for their warm welcome and hospitality during his stay.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a successful visit to Japan Sunday, where he attended the summit of the G7 advanced economies on an invitation by his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. PM Modi, in a tweet, expressed his gratitude to PM Kishida and the people of Japan for their warm welcome and hospitality during his stay. He also informed that he would be leaving for Papua New Guinea shortly.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, “It has been a fruitful visit to Japan. Met several world leaders during the G-7 Summit and discussed a variety of issues with them. Gratitude to PM @kishida230, the Government and people of Japan for their warmth. Leaving for Papua New Guinea in a short while.”
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world. Also follow Karnataka Election 2023 updates on Hindustan Times