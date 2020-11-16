e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi greets nation on ‘Bhai Dooj’

PM Modi greets nation on ‘Bhai Dooj’

Bhai Dooj, the festival of a symbol of brother-sister love is being celebrated all over the country today.

india Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 09:45 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the nation on the occasion of Bhai Dooj.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said: “Best wishes to all of you on the holy occasion of Bhai Dooj.”

Bhai Dooj, the festival of a symbol of brother-sister love is being celebrated all over the country today.

On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing Tika ceremony and brothers offer gifts to their sisters.

Bhaiya Dooj is also known as Bhau Beej and Bhathru Dwithiya. As per Hindu traditions. it is believed that Goddess Yamuna fed her brother Yamraj on Kartik Dwitiya at her own home. Since then this day is known as Yama Dwitiya.

tags
top news
Steep decline in daily Covid-19 numbers; recovery rate above 93%
Steep decline in daily Covid-19 numbers; recovery rate above 93%
JD(U) may get 12 ministerial berths, BJP 18: All eyes on Bihar cabinet formation
JD(U) may get 12 ministerial berths, BJP 18: All eyes on Bihar cabinet formation
Covid-19: Home secretary to chair meeting to rework Delhi’s containment strategy today
Covid-19: Home secretary to chair meeting to rework Delhi’s containment strategy today
No Chhath Puja celebration near water bodies in Jharkhand
No Chhath Puja celebration near water bodies in Jharkhand
Places of worship reopen in Maharashtra with strict Covid-19 protocols in place
Places of worship reopen in Maharashtra with strict Covid-19 protocols in place
‘Status not determined by posts’: Giriraj Singh to Sushil Kumar Modi
‘Status not determined by posts’: Giriraj Singh to Sushil Kumar Modi
Explained: Tarkishore Prasad’s elevation and BJP’s Bengal plan
Explained: Tarkishore Prasad’s elevation and BJP’s Bengal plan
Delhi’s Covid target amid fresh wave: 1 lakh daily tests, 750 new ICU beds
Delhi’s Covid target amid fresh wave: 1 lakh daily tests, 750 new ICU beds
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesAkshay KumarAmit ShahCovid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityUPSC CMS Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In