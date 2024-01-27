PM Modi hails Nari Shakti at NCC rally, says govt removed obstacles for women

The world is watching how India’s women are projecting Nari Shakti and proving their mettle in every field, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, a day after women stole the limelight at the 75th Republic Day parade, with ample representation in every element of India’s biggest ceremonial event: in the flypast, in mechanised columns, in marching contingents, in bands and in the cultural show. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the NCC rally at Cariappa Ground in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)

“The 75th Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path was dedicated to ‘Nari Shakti’. We have opened up opportunities for daughters in sectors where their entry was previously restricted or limited,” the PM said addressing the customary National Cadet Corps (NCC) rally at the Cariappa parade ground in Delhi Cantt.

He highlighted the contribution of women to different fields including the armed forces, the country’s space programme, start-ups, banking and insurance. The PM said the government has removed obstacles to the entry of women in different areas, while speaking about the opening of frontline roles to women in the military, including command roles, combat positions and permanent commission.

“Be it Agniveers or fighter pilots, the participation of women is only increasing in the armed forces,” he said.

An all-women tri-service contingent consisting of Agniveers (recruited for short-term in the personnel below officer rank cadre under the Agnipath scheme), led by women officers, took part in the Republic Day parade for the first time. Also, 15 women pilots, including six fighter pilots, were a part of the spectacular flypast. They flew Rafales, Sukhoi-30s and helicopters.

Women in uniform are no longer on the fringes but are being assigned central roles on a par with their male counterparts.

Women were in the driver’s seat at the parade and 80% of all activities involved them, including the heralding of the parade by 112 women artistes playing a variety of Indian musical instruments from across the country and the Vande Bharatam cultural extravaganza involving 1,500 women. The national flag was also unfurled on the arrival of President Droupadi Murmu by a woman officer, Major Saumya Shukla, amid the roar of a 21-gun salute.

The number of women in Central Armed Police Forces has more than doubled during the last 10 years and states are being encouraged to recruit more women in the police force, the PM said. More than 400 sarpanchs of ‘vibrant villages’ and around 100 women belonging to various self-help groups from different parts of the country attended the NCC rally as special guests.

The government’s vibrant village programme is aimed at the comprehensive development of select villages along the country’s northern border with China, and covers areas of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Ladakh.

“When the country gives equal opportunity to the talent of sons and daughters, its talent pool becomes enormous,” Modi said.

He encouraged the youth to leverage the opportunities presented by Digital India.

“In the past 10 years, India’s digital economy has become a new source of strength for our youth... Significant efforts have also been made in every sector towards skill development, employment, and entrepreneurship on a large scale.”

Outlining his vision for India’s youth and their role in shaping the country’s future over the next 25 years, he said, “This transformative era, the next 25 years, will not only witness the creation of a developed India but will primarily benefit the youth. The biggest beneficiaries of this era will be young individuals like you. It will be imperative for all of you to consistently strive for excellence.”

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt, chief of defence staff General Anil Chauhan, army chief General Manoj Pande, Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, defence secretary Giridhar Aramane and NCC director general Lieutenant General Gurbirpal Singh were among those present.