PM Modi hails street vendors, slams Oppn

india

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 04:19 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his government has acknowledged the honesty and hard work of street vendors by offering them loans that were inaccessible to the poor in the past even as he sharpened his criticism of the opposition.

“…they (opposition) have indulged in scams, accepted commissions and have tried to blame the poor for all the corruption. The poor of our country will never compromise on honesty and self-respect. With PM SVANidhi, the poor have set an example of honesty before the nation,” Modi said in a video message, addressing beneficiaries of the PM Street Vendor’s AtmaNirbhar Nidhi scheme at 651 locations in Uttar Pradesh.

His comments came a day before the first round of the three-phase Bihar elections beginning Tuesday.

Modi used the occasion to urge people to follow social distancing norms and use masks in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. “When Covid-19 attacked, there were apprehensions around the world. All efforts of the government focused on how to minimise people’s hardships…the Garib Kalyan Yojna involving ₹1.70 lakh crore was launched. The focus of the scheme was that no one should sleep hungry. Subsequently, an economic package of ₹20 lakh crore was also launched. The common man has proved that s/he has the strength to overcome big problems,” he added.

Modi said the poor have been linked to the banking system and loans have been given to street vendors who are repaying them in time. “…Uttar Pradesh is number one in the country in benefitting people under the PM SVANidhi scheme. The largest number of street vendors has applied from this state,” he said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who was present at the programme, praised the PM for his guidance in the “successful” fight against Covid-19.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee spokesman Ashok Singh said the PM was only trying to divert attention of people ahead of elections. He accused the Modi government of not doing enough to generate employment opportunities for the youth.