PM Modi in Varanasi on Feb 16; to launch over 30 projects

PM Modi in Varanasi on Feb 16; to launch over 30 projects

The first overnight private train in the country will connect three Jyotirling pilgrim centres of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, and Ujjain and Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh.

india Updated: Feb 14, 2020 17:39 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi on Sunday, where he would inaugurate over 30 projects, including a 430-bed super-speciality government hospital.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, he would flag off IRCTC’s ‘Maha Kaal Express’ through a video link.

The first overnight private train in the country will connect three Jyotirling pilgrim centres of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, and Ujjain and Omkareshwar in Madhya Pradesh.

PM Modi would also dedicate to the nation the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Memorial Centre and unveil a 63-feet tall statue of the RSS ideologue.

The PMO said it would be the tallest statue of the leader in the country. Over 200 artisans worked day and night for the last one year to complete the structure.

The memorial centre will have the engravings of the life and times of Upadhyaya. Around 30 craftsmen and artists from Odisha worked on the project during the past year.

Later, the prime minister would attend a public function, where he would dedicate over 30 projects to the nation. These include a 430-bed super-speciality government hospital at Banaras Hindu University and a 74-bed psychiatry hospital, also at the university.

Modi would inaugurate a two-day ‘Kashi Ek Roop Anek’ event at Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Hastakala Sankul showcasing products from all over Uttar Pradesh. He would also interact with buyers and artisans coming from countries, including the United States, England and Australia.

The prime minister is also scheduled to participate in the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Shri Jagadguru Vishwaradhya Gurukul and would release the translated version of the Shri Siddhant Shikhamani Granth in 19 languages and its mobile application.

According to officials in Varanasi, PM Modi will address a public rally and inaugurate Chowkaghat-Lehartara over-bridge. He would also inaugurate the Vedic Science Centre at BHU.

