‘India moving from tax terrorism to tax transparency,’ says PM Modi

india

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 17:44 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated an office-cum-residential complex of Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) in Cuttack, Odisha through video conferencing on Wednesday. During the inauguration PM Modi highlighted recently introduced tax reforms and said,”Public should not be put at unease when tax is collected.”

“Taxpayer now doesn’t have to wait for years for tax refund,” said PM Modi. “India moving from tax terrorism to tax transparency,” PM Modi also said citing faceless appeals, dispute resolution mechanism.

Underlining the tax reforms, PM Modi said, “nil tax on income of up to Rs 5 lakh is helping low-income individuals,” adding “Corporate tax has also seen a historic reduction.”

“India among select nations which recognise taxpayers’ rights and responsibilities; step towards creating trust in tax system,” he also said during the inauguration.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik also attended the event.

The newly-built office-cum-residential complex of ITAT, Cuttack is spread over an area of 1.60 acres of land allotted by the Odisha government free of cost in the year 2015.

The total built-up area of the office complex is 1,938 sq meters, over three floors including, inter alia, the spacious courtroom, ultra-modern record room, well-equipped chambers for the Members of the Bench, library room, well-equipped modern conference hall, with sufficient space for the litigants, bar room for lawyers, chartered accountants, etc.

ITAT Cuttack has been functioning from rented premises since 1970 for almost 50 years and has jurisdiction for appeals arising from the State of Odisha.