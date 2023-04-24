Watch: PM Modi welcomed with flower showers during Kerala road show

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rousing welcome in Kerala's Kochi during his roadshow on Monday. A swarm of crowd, including BJP workers and supporters queued up on either sides of the road to see PM Modi and showered him with flower petals as he waved back to his supporters. PM Modi waving to the crowd of supporters during road show in Kerala's Kochi on Monday.

The road show was held on a nearly two-kilometre long route from the INS Garuda naval air station to the venue of a youth programme in Kochi.

Modi landed at the naval air station around 5 pm from where his road show began about half an hour later. He was dressed in traditional Kerala attire and initially conducted the road show on foot along the route under a tight security net, a video of the caravan showed.

People of all age groups had come to see Modi from various parts of the state, hours in advance, news agency PTI reported.

PM Modi will attend several public events including the Bharatiya Janata Party's Yuvam 2023 programme.

On Tuesday, he will also inaugurate India's first ‘Water Metro’ in Kochi. The unique urban mass transit system is built at a cost of ₹1,136.83 crore in the port city and will connect 10 islands in and around Kochi.

