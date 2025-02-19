PM Modi meets Rishi Sunak, calls ex-UK premier ‘great friend of India’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met former United Kingdom (UK) premier Rishi Sunak and his family. Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Narendra Modi-X)

"It was a delight to meet former UK PM, Mr. Rishi Sunak and his family! We had a wonderful conversation on many subjects. Mr. Sunak is a great friend of India and is passionate about even stronger India-UK ties," posted PM Modi on X.

On Wednesday, Sunak took to X, saying,"Wonderful to catch up with my friend @narendramodi. Thank you for so warmly welcoming my family, too! Always exciting to hear your vision for India, and so important the UK-India relationship goes from strength to strength".

The family also visited the Parliament House on Tuesday.

According to an official statement issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Rishi Sunak visited Parliament House with his wife Akshata Murty, and daughters Krishna and Anoushka. They were accompanied by Sudha Murthy, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha.

Lok Sabha secretary general Utpal Kumar Singh welcomed Sunak and his family. Secretary General, Rajya Sabha, PC Mody was also present on the occasion.

During their visit, the Sunak family explored the Parliament House Complex, admiring its architectural grandeur, ANI quoted the statement. They visited notable sites like the Galleries, Chambers, Constitution Hall, and Samvidhan Sadan.

Rishi Sunak served as the UK PM from October 2022 to July 2024.

Rishi Sunak meets Jaishankar, FM Sitharaman

Rishi Sunak also met Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and discussed potential new avenues to strengthen market-based financial ties and drive economic growth, the ministry of finance posted.

"FM Smt. @nsitharaman stressed on the importance of leveraging the Commonwealth for bringing issues of mutual interest on the #G7 agenda for the benefit of the #GlobalSouth," it said.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar also met the former UK prime minister.

"Nice to meet former UK PM @RishiSunak in Delhi today. Appreciate his constant support for strengthening India-UK relations," Jaishankar posted.

Sunak along with his family visited the Fatehpur Sikri monument in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Sunday, ANI reported.

He was accompanied by his wife, Akshata Murty, mother-in-law Sudha Murty and his two daughters Anoushka and Krishna. Sunak warmly waved at people who had gathered there to catch their glimpse.

Earlier on Saturday, Sunak visited the Taj Mahal along with his family members. Sunak was accompanied by his wife, Akshata Murty, mother-in-law, Sudha Murty, and his daughters, Krishna and Anoushka. He toured the Taj Mahal and signed the visitor book along with his wife.