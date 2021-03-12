PM Modi nods, smiles as US President Biden says, 'Great to see you'

US President Joe Biden greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said 'great to see you', as he addressed the first leaders summit of Quad on Friday, which took place virtually. This marked the first meeting between Biden and PM Modi after the former became the president in January. In February, PM Modi had a telephonic conversation with Biden where regional issues were discussed.

Apart from PM Modi and Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison took part in Friday's virtual meet.

Speaking at the First Quad Leaders’ Virtual Summit. https://t.co/Ypom6buHxS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2021





"Free and open Indo-Pacific is essential for each of our future. The United States is committed to working with all the other three countries," Biden said in his opening remark adding that this group is particularly important as it is dedicated to practical solutions and concrete results.

Biden's warmth was reciprocated by PM Modi as he nodded and smiled after Biden's greetings and said, "It feels good to be among friends."

"Excellencies, we're united by our democratic values and commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific. Our agenda today covering areas like vaccines, climate change and emerging technology make the Quad a force for global good," PM Modi said.

When Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison began his address, he folded his hands and said 'Namaste', adding, "My fellow prime ministers, it's great to see you."