PM Modi on Gaza hospital attack: Those involved should be held responsible

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed deep shock at the tragic loss of lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza and condemned civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict. "Deeply shocked at the tragic loss of lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and prayers for speedy recovery of those injured. Civilian casualties in the ongoing conflict are a matter of serious and continuing concern. Those involved should be held responsible," PM Modi tweeted. PM Modi 'shocked' at Gaza hospital attack, concerned over civilian casualties.(ANI)

On Wednesday, a hospital in Gaza came under attack killing hundreds, including children. While Hamas blamed Israel for the attack, the Israeli Defence Forces blamed the Palestinian Group Islamic Jihad behind the attack which Islamic Jihad denied. Israeli forces shared before and after video, results of an analysis to show that it was a misfire on the part of Islamic Jihad and the casualty has been inflated by Hamas to blame Israel. The IDF claimed since it was a misfire, there was not much damage to the hospital structure and the buildings around which would not be the case had it been an attack. The target was Israel, but the rocket did not launch successfully and fell on the hospital, Israel claimed.

The Israel-Hamas conflict broke out on October 7 after Hamas fired rockets targeting Israel and Israel declared war in retaliation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first message on the conflict said India stands in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour.

"Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour," PM Modi posted on October 7.

On October 10, PM Modi had a telephone conversation with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. PM Modi expressed deep condolences and sympathy for those killed and wounded as a result of the terrorist attacks in Israel and conveyed that people of India stand in solidarity with Israel in this difficult hour, reiterating that India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

While PM Modi's statement on Israel came under criticism for no mention of Palestine, the ministry of external affairs stated that India believes in its longstanding support for the establishment of a "sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine".

