e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 27, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary

PM Modi pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary

One of the principal leaders of the Indian freedom struggle along with Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru became the first prime minister of the country after Independence.

india Updated: May 27, 2020 08:57 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Nehru was born in Allahabad (now Prayagraj) on November 14, 1889. He died in Delhi on May 27, 1964.
Nehru was born in Allahabad (now Prayagraj) on November 14, 1889. He died in Delhi on May 27, 1964.
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid tribute to India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 56th death anniversary.

“Tributes to our first PM, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary,” PM Modi said on Twitter.

The Congress too tweeted its tribute for Nehru. “The ‘architect of Modern India’, first & longest-serving Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s vision, intellectual calibre, commitment & high ideals have made India the republic it is today. We strive to uphold his inspirational legacy, today & always,” the party said on Twitter.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called Nehru a freedom fighter and a visionary.

“Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji was a brave freedom fighter, the architect of modern India & our first PM. A visionary, he is immortalised in the world class institutions he inspired, that have stood the test of time. On his death anniversary, my tribute to this great son of India,” he said in his tribute posted on Twitter.

Nehru was born in Allahabad (now Prayagraj) on November 14, 1889. He died in Delhi on May 27, 1964.

One of the principal leaders of the Indian freedom struggle along with Mahatma Gandhi, Nehru became the first prime minister of the country after Independence, a post which he held till his death. He died at the age of 74.

Nehru is known as an architect of modern India.

He was instrumental in the formation of non-aligned movement in the world leading to the creation of a new world order.

Nehru firmly believed and followed the ideals of secularism and socialism in view of the pluralistic character of this nation.

tags
top news
India matches up to China’s military in standoff near Karakoram Pass
India matches up to China’s military in standoff near Karakoram Pass
Out of India’s 24-hour Covid-19 total, one-third in Maharashtra: State tally
Out of India’s 24-hour Covid-19 total, one-third in Maharashtra: State tally
Live: Covid-19 cases in India cross 150,000-mark, death toll at 4,337
Live: Covid-19 cases in India cross 150,000-mark, death toll at 4,337
Political tussle intensifies in worst-affected Maharashtra
Political tussle intensifies in worst-affected Maharashtra
Of the world’s 15 hottest places, 10 are in India
Of the world’s 15 hottest places, 10 are in India
From loud music, to beating utensils and spraying: How farmers are dealing with locust attack
From loud music, to beating utensils and spraying: How farmers are dealing with locust attack
In a first, Twitter adds fact-check warnings to Trump tweets
In a first, Twitter adds fact-check warnings to Trump tweets
‘145 trains for Maharashtra…’: Piyush Goyal slams Uddhav govt over Shramik trains
‘145 trains for Maharashtra…’: Piyush Goyal slams Uddhav govt over Shramik trains
trending topics
Bihar Board 10th ResultBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar 10 Result Pass PercentageBihar 10th Result Topper ListBihar Board 10th result Link

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In