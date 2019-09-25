PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at United Nations

india

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in a talk — Relevance of Mahatma Gandhi in the contemporary world — at the United Nations on Wednesday. The event at the UN celebrates Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary and marked the synergy between Gandhian values and vision of United Nations.

“I’m extremely grateful to the United Nations (UN) for this programme & issuing a special commemorative stamp to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi,” PM Modi said, talking at the event marking Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary and celebrating his vision.

“Gandhi ji inspired lives of those who never ever met him. Martin Luther King Junior and Nelson Mandela’s policies and ideologies were based on Mahatma Gandhi’s vision,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi added that Mahatma Gandhi ji never tried to create influence through his life but it became a source of inspiration. “We are living in the era of ‘how to impress’ but Gandhi ji’s vision was how to inspire,” news agency ANI reported, quoting PM Modi.

“Paying tributes to the great Mahatma Gandhi! In a short while from now, a programme on ‘Relevance of Mahatma Gandhi in the Contemporary World’ will be held at the @UN. This special event is being hosted by India. PM @narendramodi will share his thoughts during the programme,” PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi and other leaders also launched a United Nations (UN) postage stamp of Mahatma Gandhi, at the programme ‘Relevance of Mahatma Gandhi in the Contemporary World’ at the UN headquarters, news agency ANI reported.

