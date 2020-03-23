PM Modi praises Air India team for ‘utmost courage’ in fighting coronavirus

india

The efforts of Air India, which has been sending special flights to bring back stranded Indians particularly students from coronavirus-hit countries, were the latest to be highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The national carrier has brought back a large number of Indians from China’s Wuhan as well as from Japan, Italy and Iran in its special flights in the last few weeks.

“Extremely proud of this team of @airindiain, which has shown utmost courage and risen to the call of humanity. Their outstanding efforts are admired by several people across India,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Modi’s praise came a day after Air India criticised vigilante resident welfare associations for ‘ostracising’ crew members after they travelled to coronavirus-hit countries to evacuate stranded Indians.

Extremely proud of this team of @airindiain, which has shown utmost courage and risen to the call of humanity. Their outstanding efforts are admired by several people across India. #IndiaFightsCorona https://t.co/I7Czxep7bj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 23, 2020

The airline had in January issued guidelines for crew members and operational staff about handling passengers and self-care.

It has also clarified that crew members who are landing in India from Covid-19 affected cities are sent on home quarantine and also to designated hospitals for a check-up as part of the protocol.

The airline has appealed to all citizens, particularly the law enforcement agencies, to ensure that its crew were treated with the courtesy, respect and freedom that they deserve.