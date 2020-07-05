e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi, President Kovind discuss national, international issues at Rashtrapati Bhavan

PM Modi, President Kovind discuss national, international issues at Rashtrapati Bhavan

After the meeting, the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted a picture of President Kovind with PM Modi and posted about the brief meeting.

india Updated: Jul 05, 2020 13:32 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi, President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
PM Modi, President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday discussed issues of national and international importance at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

After the meeting, the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted a picture of President Kovind with PM Modi and posted about the brief meeting.

This comes after PM Modi’s visit to Ladakh earlier this week wherein he addressed the soldiers after the brutal face-off with China on June 15 which killed 20 Indian army personnel.

 

During the visit, the prime minister on Friday told soldiers that modernisation of the armed forces is a priority and that the spending on border infrastructure has almost tripled.

“Now the spending on border infrastructure in the country has almost tripled. This has also led to speedy development of border areas including construction of bridges and laying of roads,” he said. “One of the biggest advantages of this is that now the goods reach you in a short time. The country is strengthening its armed forces at every level today,” he added.

PM Modi hailed the soldiers for their bravery and courage and said they are serving the country under challenging circumstances.

“Your courage is higher than the heights where you are serving today. When the safety of the country is in your hands, then there is a belief. Not only me, but the entire nation believes in you. We all are proud of you,” he said.

“India is manufacturing modern weapons today. We are bringing modern technology from around the world for the armed forces,” the prime minister stated.

tags
top news
Kanpur firing accused Vikas Dubey knew about raid, aide tell cops after arrest
Kanpur firing accused Vikas Dubey knew about raid, aide tell cops after arrest
India records biggest one-day jump of 24,850 Covid-19 cases, 613 deaths
India records biggest one-day jump of 24,850 Covid-19 cases, 613 deaths
Built in 10 days, world’s ‘largest’ Covid-19 care facility to admit patients from today
Built in 10 days, world’s ‘largest’ Covid-19 care facility to admit patients from today
Chinese PLA’s rear defences in Ladakh’s Galwan valley face an icy challenge
Chinese PLA’s rear defences in Ladakh’s Galwan valley face an icy challenge
LIVE: Russia’s Covid-19 cases cross 680,000
LIVE: Russia’s Covid-19 cases cross 680,000
Mumbai records its second-highest single day July rain in 5 years
Mumbai records its second-highest single day July rain in 5 years
‘I’ll score a fifty faster than you’: Gavaskar’s promise to Srikkanth
‘I’ll score a fifty faster than you’: Gavaskar’s promise to Srikkanth
Amit Trivedi on music, nepotism and working with Sushant Singh Rajput
Amit Trivedi on music, nepotism and working with Sushant Singh Rajput
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In