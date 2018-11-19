PM Modi, Rahul, other leaders pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and several other political leaders paid tribute to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 101st birth anniversary on Monday.

“Tributes to India’s former Prime Minister, Mrs Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary,” Modi tweeted. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, former president Pranab Mukherjee, former vice president Hamid Ansari and former prime minister Manmohan Singh paid tribute to Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal in the city. Congress leaders from Rajasthan and former state chief minister Ashok Gehlot remembered Indira Gandhi and said her contribution towards nation-building was “immense”.

“Paying tributes and homage to former PM Smt Indira Gandhi ji on her birth anniversary. Her contribution towards nation-building was immense. Her great love for the country and dedication towards the welfare of people would always be an inspiration,” Gehlot tweeted.

Indira Gandhi, often described as the ‘Iron Lady of India’, was born on November 19, 1917 in Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad.

First Published: Nov 19, 2018 11:02 IST