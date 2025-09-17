PM Modi receives Kadamb tree as gift from King Charles on milestone birthday

UK's King Charles III on Wednesday sent a burflower tree, commonly referred to as kadamb tree to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a gift on his 75th birthday. “His Majesty The King has been graciously pleased to send a Kadamb tree to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday,” The British High Commission in India's post read.(X/UKinIndia)

The gesture was inspired by PM Modi’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ (Trees as tribute to mothers) initiative, the British High Commission in India wrote on its official X handle, adding that it reflects their shared commitment to environmental conservation.

The thought appears to stem from PM Modi's earlier visit to the UK, when he met the 76-year-old monarch, King Charles at his Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, eastern England, and presented him with a tree sapling, which was to be planted at the estate during the ongoing autumn planting season.

“During his visit to the UK in July, PM Modi gifted His Majesty the King a ‘Sonoma’ tree as part of the same initiative. Collaboration on climate and clean energy is a key pillar of the Commonwealth and the UK-India partnership as set out by the two PMs (Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer) in Vision 2035,” the British High Commission had stated earlier.

During his visit, the prime ministers of both countries engaged in talks over different aspects of India-UK relations, including the ground covered in trade and investment in the wake of CETA and Vision 2035. They had also discussed about education, health and wellness, particularly Yoga and Ayurveda, Modi had said earlier.

As the Indian PM completed 75 years, wishes poured in from across countries with leading world leaders including Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Giorgia Meloni, Ursula Von Der Leyen, Rishi Sunak, Christopher Luxon, and Benjamin Netanyahu among significant others sending him greetings. While some praised the PM’s accomplishments for India and the friendly relations with other nations, some of the leaders also expressed hope to see Modi again, inviting him to their country.