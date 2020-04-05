PM Modi’s ‘9 PM- 9 Mins’ appeal: People buy diyas in Patna

india

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 14:07 IST

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call, locals in Patna on Sunday visited potters’ shops to buy diyas (earthen lamps).

“I have bought 50 diyas for today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that people have to light the diyas for nine minutes after switching off light at home,” Vikas Kumar, a resident of Patna, told ANI.

Sushila Devi, who sells diyas said: “People are buying 10, 20 and 50 diyas. The Prime Minister has asked people to light diyas.”

Amid a nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, Prime Minister Modi on Friday appealed to countrymen to light diyas and candles on April 5 at 9 pm to fight the darkness spread by the pandemic.

He asked the people to turn off all the lights in their homes and stand at doors or balconies and light candles or diyas, torches or mobile flashlights for 9 minutes on April 5.