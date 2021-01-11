PM Modi says 2 made-in-India Covid vaccines cost-effective than others in world
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the two already approved made-in-India Covid-19 vaccines are more cost-effective than any other in the world and have been developed as per the country's needs.
Interacting with chief ministers of all states to discuss the Covid-19 situation and the vaccination roll-out in the country, Modi also said that apart from the two already approved vaccines, four others are in the pipeline.
"Our experts have taken all precautions to provide the countrymen with effective vaccines," he said.
The two approved Covid-19 vaccines in India more cost-effective than other vaccines in the world and have been developed as per our needs and situation, he said.
India is entering a decisive phase of vaccination in the fight against Covid-19, he asserted, pointing that the world's largest vaccination programme will start from January 16.
Public representatives are not part of the three-crore corona warriors and frontline workers to be vaccinated first, Modi said.
In the first phase, the cost of vaccination for these 3 crore people would be borne by the central government, he added.
India's drugs regulator has approved Oxford vaccine Covishield, being manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.
On Saturday last week, Modi had reviewed the status of Covid-19 and vaccine preparedness across states and union territories at a high-level meeting where.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sputnik V vaccine found safe in Phase 2 clinical trials: Dr Reddy’s
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No chief guest this R-Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC advises Nagaland Lokayukta to resign
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre will bear cost of 1st phase of vaccination: Modi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
30 years later, charges to be framed against Malik, others
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will win over 100 seats: Nadda at Assam rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm stir fanned by vested interests: Govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Put farm laws on hold, or we will, SC tells govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Won’t be part of SC panel: Farm unions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM should apologise to farmers, says Oppn
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bird flu spreads to 10 states, govt says human threat low
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poultry sector predicts losses of over ₹1k-cr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC seeks concrete measures from Centre on stubble burning
- The Court was hearing a PIL which alleged that the spike in pollution caused due to stubble burning could increase health risks caused by Covid-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will win over 100 seats: Nadda at Assam rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poultry sector predicts losses of over ₹1k-cr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox