PM Modi scared of questions on corruption: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not letting Parliament function because he feared facing questions on corruption.

“Who stopped Parliament from running?” The allies of BJP — the Telugu Desam Party (TDP),” he said at a rally in Chikkaballapura on the last leg of the Congress’s Janashirvada Yatra.

At an earlier rally in Kolar, he said the PM was “insulting Dalits and BR Ambedkar” every day. “On the one hand, Modi folds hands before Ambedkar, and on the other, he tries to undo everything Ambedkar did. One minister says the constitution will be changed, but Modi doesn’t utter a single word,” Gandhi said.

He also slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah’s remarks equating opposition parties with animals.

State BJP spokesperson CN Ashwathnarayan said Gandhi “should have demanded the TDP let the House function. Besides, they are no longer in NDA”.