Modi hits out at Opposition parties over dynastic politics, corruption

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday cited dynastic politics and alleged corruption as he slammed leaders of 26 Opposition parties, who have gathered in Bengaluru as part of efforts to forge a common platform to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2024 national elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

Modi said the people have decided to bring the BJP back to power in 2024. “They [Opposition parties] are singing some other tune but the reality is something else. A label of something else has been put up but the product is someone else’s. There is a guarantee of the poison of casteism and corruption...,” said Modi after virtually inaugurating the new integrated terminal building at the Veer Savarkar Airport in Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands). “They are not concerned about the development of the children of the country’s poor. Their common minimum programme is to increase corruption for their families.”

“Another specialty of this meeting is that if someone is out on bail in a corruption of crores, they are seen with great respect. If the entire family is out on bail, they are honoured more...”

He said democracy means of the people, by the people, for the people. “But these dynastic parties have the mantra of the family, by the family, for the family. For them, their family is first, and the nation is nothing.”

He said the Opposition parties have exonerated Tamil Nadu’s ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) despite corruption cases. “The Left and the Congress are also mum on panchayat poll violence in West Bengal despite attacks on their cadres,” he said.

Modi referred to the new integrated terminal and said development work was not earlier done in interior areas and on islands due to selfish politics. “Tourism has doubled since 2014. There has been a sharp increase in people coming to Andaman and Nicobar Islands for snorkeling, scuba diving, and other such activities.”

