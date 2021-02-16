PM Modi: Small farmers already benefiting from new laws
Farmers are coming forward to expose the “politics of lies” by those who brought foreign companies into the sector but are now creating scare over three new farm laws that aim to open up agriculture trade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday.
Laying the foundation stone for 11th century warrior king Suheldev’s memorial via video-conferencing, he said the new laws, which have triggered widespread protests near Delhi, will benefit small and marginal farmers the most.
“The new farm laws are already benefiting small farmers…But efforts are being made to spread misinformation,” Modi said, dedicating to people a medical college in Bahraich at the same event. He also inaugurated the Chittaura Lake development project near the city.
Read more: Behind PM Modi’s stinging critique of the IAS, a Jan meeting holds the clue
“Those who enacted laws to invite foreign companies in Indian agriculture markets are trying to scare the people using names of Indian companies. The farmers are now exposing this politics of lies,” he said in his 30-minute speech.
Though Modi did not elaborate or name any political party in this context, he was apparently referring to the Congress, which has supported the protest by farmers. Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has in the past claimed that other parties too advocated farm reforms, but failed to implement them.
Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Surendra Rajput said the PM should speak about the present, and not the past or the future. “He should remember he is holding the office of the Prime Minister of India, and not working as an actor,” Rajput said. PM’s remarks came at a time when thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, are camping on Delhi’s borders to protest the three laws passed by Parliament in September.
Read more: PM Modi to address webinar for effective implementation of budget provisions in infrastructure sector
Farmers say the reforms would make them vulnerable to exploitation by big corporations, erode their bargaining power and weaken the government’s minimum support price (MSP) system, which offers cultivators assured prices from the government, largely for wheat and rice. The government says the reforms were much-needed, will give farmers more options and eventually benefit them.
AK Singh, former director at Giri Institute of Development Studies in Lucknow, said “both the advantages and apprehensions over the farm laws have been exaggerated”. “The PM should speak to farmers to work out a compromise on the issue.” Governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath attended the programme organised to mark the birth anniversary of Suheldev, an icon of the state’s Rajbhar community.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED attaches over ₹17cr Amnesty India assets in laundering case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RSS may decide on new general secretary in March meet
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi: Small farmers already benefiting from new laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana to bring cancer, HIV patients under social security pension scheme
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi records 94 new Covid-19 cases, lowest in over 9 months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No Chinese media outlet truly independent of CCP: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹500 cr to be spent on replacing barbed wires, wooden poles in Jammu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt releases guidelines for new mapping data policy: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
If you took yoga lessons from Ramdev: Tharoor's jab over fuel price hike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uddhav Thackeray warns of another lockdown amid rising Covid-19 cases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kiran Bedi removed as Puducherry LG amid political crisis in Union territory
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Biplab Deb's 'BJP in Nepal' comment upsets Kathmandu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid fall in India's Covid-19 cases, 3 states see a surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Government launches drinking water survey in 10 cities
- As the first step the Union housing and urban affairs ministry has decided to launch a pilot 'Pey Jal Survekshan' in 10 cities -- Agra, Badlapur, Bhubaneswar, Churu, Kochi, Madurai, Patiala, Rohtak, Surat and Tumkur.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox