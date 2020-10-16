e-paper
Home / India News / PM Modi speaks to Uddhav over Maharashtra flood, assures Centre’s support

PM Modi speaks to Uddhav over Maharashtra flood, assures Centre’s support

Heavy rains and floods have claimed at least 47 lives in Maharashtra’s Pune, Aurangabad and Konkan divisions in the last three days while crops on lakhs of hectares were damaged extensively, officials said on Friday.

india Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 20:48 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The death toll was 16 in Aurangabad division and three in Konkan division.(PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray about the flood situation in the state and assured Centre’s support in the ongoing rescue and relief work.

“Spoke to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray regarding the situation arising due to flooding and heavy rain in parts of the state. My thoughts and prayers are with those sisters and brothers affected. Reiterated Centre’s support in the ongoing rescue and relief work,” PM Modi said.

About 28 persons have died in rain-related incidents in western Maharashtra which comes under Pune division, 16 in central Maharashtra’s Aurangabad division and three in coastal Konkan, they said.

Over 2,300 houses were damaged in heavy rains and floods in Western Maharashtra where more than 21,000 people were moved to safer places, as per the Pune Divisional Commissioner’s office.

Crops such as sugarcane, soybean, vegetables, rice, pomegranate and cotton, spread over 57,000 hectares in Pune, Solapur, Satara and Sangli districts, have suffered damage.

The death toll was 16 in Aurangabad division and three in Konkan division.

“Thirteen tehsils in Aurangabad division had heavy rainfall, that is, more than 65 mm in 24 hours, which caused flooding and damaged houses as well as crops over 4,99,648 hectares,” an official said.

In Konkan division, 326 houses were damaged in Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts while five cattle died.

Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts have reported one death each in rain-related incidents.

Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said farmers, mostly in Pune division, have suffered huge crop damage and he would “ask the Union government to provide some compensations to farmers who have lost their livelihood”.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar reviewed the flood situation in western Maharashtra and asked the administration to prepare ‘panchnama’ (inspection report) of damaged crops, houses and other properties immediately.

