‘Rozgar Mela’ has become a new identity of the NDA-BJP government: PM Modi

Taking potshots at the previous regime, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the transparency factor in selection exams has become evident and dynasty politics has diminished. PM Modi said the ‘Rozgar Mela’ has become the new identity of the BJP and NDA governments. (Twitter | Narendra Modi)

“We have seen how dynastic political parties promoted nepotism and corruption in all systems. When it came to government jobs, these parties encouraged nepotism and corruption. These dynastic parties have betrayed crores of youth. Recruitment process earlier used to take one to one-and-a-half years, but now it gets over in a few months transparently”, PM Modi said without naming any parties while addressing a virtual ‘Rozgar Mela’ function on Tuesday where he distributed 70,126 recruitment letters.

PM Modi said the employment campaign has started to emerge as a new identity of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA)-led government.

Also Read:Rozgar Mela shows govt is helping India’s young

“More than 70,000 youth have been given appointment letters today. The ‘Rozgar Mela’ has become a new identity of the NDA-BJP government. I am happy that all BJP ruled states are also conducting such Rozgar Melas. I congratulate all the appointees and their families,” PM Modi said while addressing the new recruits.

“Today, India is known for its political stability. This means a lot globally. The Indian government is known for its decisiveness...The Indian government is identified with its economic and progressive social reforms. This is a very crucial period for those stepping into governmental roles as ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal’ has started, where the new recruits have before them the goal of making India a developed country in the next 25 years,” he said.

PM Modi also explained how taking up a job in the country will be a huge opportunity in the longer run.

“The whole world is ready to walk with India as we continue to develop as a nation and the kind of trust that people have showed in our economic status was never seen before. Even though major nations continue to struggle with their finances, India is taking its economic status to new heights and foreign exchange reserves are at a record high”, he said.