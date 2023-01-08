PM Modi to flag off world's longest river cruise ‘Ganga Vilas’ on Jan 13| Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually flag off the world's longest river cruise ‘Ganga Vilas’ - from Varanasi to Dibrugarh via Bangladesh - on January 13. Covering a distance of nearly 4,000 km in 50 days, the cruise will stop at several world heritage sites and pass through several national parks and sanctuaries, reported ANI citing officials.

Here are details about the world's longest river cruise ‘Ganga Vilas’:

1. The cruise will start its journey from Varanasi and will pass through Ghazipur, Buxar, and Patna before reaching Kolkata. It will stay on Bangladesh rivers for a fortnight and thereafter return to India via Guwahati and reach Dibrugarh.

2. The ‘Ganga Vilas’ cruise will sail on two of the greatest rivers of India - Ganga, and Brahmaputra.

3. PM Modi will virtually flag off the cruise on January 13. It will be flagged off from the jetty boarding point opposite to Ravidas Ghat, reported PTI.

4. According to officials, the cruise will cover a total distance of nearly 4,000 km in 50 days.

5. On the way, the cruise will stop at more than 50 places, including World Heritage Sites. It will also pass through national parks and sanctuaries, including the Sundarbans Delta and the Kaziranga National Park.

6. There will be several other facilities on the cruise such as music, cultural programs, gym, spa, and an open-air observation deck, among others.

7. Sharing an info-video of the cruise on Twitter, former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal wrote: “The world's longest river cruise will commence its journey in Jan next year. Ganga Vilas, will set sail from sacred Varanasi to Dibrugarh via Bangladesh covering 4,000 km on the two greatest rivers of India, Ganga & Brahmaputra. Watch”.

The world's longest river cruise will commence its journey in Jan next year. Ganga Vilas, will set sail from sacred Varanasi to Dibrugarh via Bangladesh covering 4,000 km on the two greatest rivers of India, Ganga & Brahmaputra. Watch 🎥 pic.twitter.com/1buzy8ISig — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) November 12, 2022

8. The Varanasi district administration has begun preparations for the flagging-off ceremony on January 13. Varanasi Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma and District Magistrate S Rajalingam have given necessary instructions in this regard to the officials of the Culture department, Tourism department, and Inland Waterways Transport, reported PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)