PM Modi to interact with India’s Tokyo Paralympics contingent today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with India’s Tokyo Paralympics contingent on Monday. The virtual meeting is scheduled at 11am, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said on Sunday.

“.. Para-athletes from across nine sport disciplines will be heading to Tokyo to represent the nation. This is India’s biggest ever contingent to the Paralympic Games. Union Sports Minister will also be present during the interaction,” a statement from PMO said.

The Indian Paralympic team has 54 members, including javelin player Devendra Jhajharia. He won gold in 2004 and 2016.

Another javelin champion Sandeep Choudhary and high jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu are also a part of the team. Thangavelu won gold at the 2016 Rio Paralympics. He will be holding the Indian flag at the opening ceremony on August 24.

The global games, which will be held with just 5,000 spectators, are set to begin on September 5.

In past Paralympics, India has won two gold, one silver, and one bronze medals.

Badminton, which makes a debut in Paralympics this year, will see the participation of seven Indian players.

DD Sports and Eurosports will broadcasting the games live in India.

The team left for Tokyo on August 12. Sports minister Anurag Thakur had encouraged the team saying he hopes for a better performance.

“The number of our para-athletes participating in the upcoming games is three times bigger than the last edition. I have full faith in your abilities… your performance too will be better than last time,” Thakur had told athletes.