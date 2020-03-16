e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / PM Modi to send video message for celebration marking Mujibur Rehman’s birth anniversary

PM Modi to send video message for celebration marking Mujibur Rehman’s birth anniversary

Bangladeshi officials had said on March 8 that celebrations commemorating the country’s founder would be scaled down or postponed after three Coronavirus infections were detected.

india Updated: Mar 16, 2020 22:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi and other world leaders had been invited to join a rally on March 17 to mark the start of the celebrations.
PM Modi and other world leaders had been invited to join a rally on March 17 to mark the start of the celebrations.(PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will send a video message for celebrations in Bangladesh marking Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary following Dhaka’s decision to cancel public events due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Bangladeshi officials had said on March 8 that celebrations commemorating the country’s founder would be scaled down or postponed after three Coronavirus infections were detected. Modi and other world leaders had been invited to join a rally on March 17 to mark the start of the celebrations.

An official statement issued on Monday said Modi would participate in the celebrations in Bangladesh on Tuesday “via video message”. People familiar with developments said the video message would be part of an event in Dhaka to be chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“Due to COVID-19, the events planned for March 17 in Bangladesh will be without any public gatherings,” the statement said.

Bangladesh’s decision to scale down the celebrations had also come against the backdrop of large-scale protests against India’s controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the communal violence in New Delhi that killed 53 people. Several Bangladeshi political parties and groups had opposed the Indian leader’s participation in the celebrations.

tags
top news
Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Kovind
Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi nominated to Rajya Sabha by President Kovind
On coronavirus, govt issues advisory on social distancing: All you need to know
On coronavirus, govt issues advisory on social distancing: All you need to know
Covid-19: India bans entry of travellers from 32 European countries, Turkey
Covid-19: India bans entry of travellers from 32 European countries, Turkey
Apple Airpods get an in-house rival from Beats, here’s how much they cost
Apple Airpods get an in-house rival from Beats, here’s how much they cost
‘Face floor test tomorrow or else..’: Governor’s sharp warning to Kamal Nath
‘Face floor test tomorrow or else..’: Governor’s sharp warning to Kamal Nath
Shaheen Bagh protesters will have to follow ban over coronavirus: Kejriwal
Shaheen Bagh protesters will have to follow ban over coronavirus: Kejriwal
‘They don’t want war, India is dying to work with Pakistan’: Shoaib Akhtar
‘They don’t want war, India is dying to work with Pakistan’: Shoaib Akhtar
‘States doing better, Centre diffident on tackling coronavirus’: Chidambaram
‘States doing better, Centre diffident on tackling coronavirus’: Chidambaram
trending topics
Yes BankRana KapoorSensexKareena KapoorDeepika PadukoneCoronavirusUPSEEGoogle on Cornonavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news