PM Modi to visit poll-bound Bihar on Monday: Purnea airport, Makhana Board on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit poll-bound Bihar's Purnea district on Monday to address a rally and launch development projects worth ₹36,000 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)

During his visit, the PM will inaugurate a newly developed airport terminal at the north Bihar district, which would fulfil the region's long-standing demand for air connectivity.

Another key highlight is the scheduled inauguration of the National Makhana Board.

The board, announced in the Union Budget 2025, will promote production and new technology development, strengthen post-harvest management, promote value addition and processing and facilitate market, export and brand development in Makhana, thereby benefiting the Makhana farmers of Bihar and the country.

He will also participate in Griha Pravesh ceremonies for over 40,000 PMAY beneficiaries and distribute ₹500 crore to women’s self-help groups under DAY-NRLM.

Elaborate security measures are in place in the district, where plying of vehicles on national and state highways will also remain suspended for 24 hours, beginning midnight Sunday.

Senior BJP leader and Bihar's deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary, who recently visited Purnea to review preparations for the PM's tour, said that the state is enjoying the fruits of having a double-engine government.

"In his 11 years of tenure, Modi has gifted Bihar development projects worth about ₹1.50 lakh-crore. Tomorrow, there will be another bonanza. The state is enjoying the fruits of having a double-engine government", he said, according to PTI.

Bihar is set to go to the polls later this year and the National Democratic Alliance will look to hold off the Opposition’s grand alliance. The announcement of assembly polls date is likely to be made in the next few weeks.

Modi last visited the state on August 22 and launched multiple projects worth ₹13,000 crore. In July, he went to Motihari in Bihar and inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth ₹7,200 crore.