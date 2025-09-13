Police complaint filed as row over AI video of PM Narendra Modi’s mother intensifies

A Delhi BJP worker on Friday filed a police complaint seeking the registration of a case against the Congress and its leaders over the Bihar Congress posting an AI-generated video on X that appeared to show characters resembling Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother Heeraben amid a massive political row. The Congress maintained that there has been no disrespect shown towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi or his mother(PTI file photo)

The complaint, filed by BJP worker Sanket Gupta at the North Avenue police station in Delhi, alleged that the AI-generated video tarnished the image of the prime minister and his late mother, violating laws, moral standards, and the dignity of women, a senior Delhi Police officer aware of the matter said, adding that no FIR has been lodged in the matter and a probe is underway.

The 36-second clip, marked “AI GENERATED” with a caption “Maa appears in sahab’s dreams”, has been widely shared online, triggering sharp reactions from the BJP and its allies who lashed out at the Congress, calling it “shameful” and wondering how low it will stoop to target Modi.

“Is this the level the Congress party has stooped to? Making memes of our prime minister’s late mother, that too of such a cheap standard. How low will the Congress fall?... It’s shameful… We will make it a very big issue across the country,” senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

JD (U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha termed the post an “extremely vile act” and said that with this, the party has proved that hurling abuses at Modi’s late mother from its platform in Darbhanga was part of its “well-thought-out strategy”.

Union minister and LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan said: “The Congress party is not refraining from its antics. The continuous insult of the late mother of the prime minister is extremely condemnable and sad. There should be differences in politics, but insulting a mother is absolutely intolerable.”

The Congress, however, maintained that there has been no disrespect shown towards the prime minister or his mother. “What is their objection? Just because a mother is trying to educate her son to do something right, where is the disrespect? This is neither disrespectful to the mother, whom we respect dearly, nor to the son,” Pawan Khera, head of Congress’ media and publicity department, said.