PM Modi to visit US from Sept 21-23, will attend Quad meet. Full itinerary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United States from September 21 to 23, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) announced on Tuesday. The ministry shared a detailed itinerary of PM Modi's US trip. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with United States President Joe Biden in New Delhi last year. (ANI file)

Quad Summit (September 21)

The biggest highlight of Modi's US visit will be the Quad leaders' summit on Saturday, September 21 in Wilmington in Delaware. The meet hosted by US president Joe Biden at his hometown. The summit holds significance as Biden is not running for a second term in office. When India hosts the next Quad summit next year, the US will have a new president.



“This will be President Biden's first time hosting foreign leaders in Wilmington as president -- a reflection of his deep personal relationships with each of the Quad Leaders, and the importance of the Quad to all of our countries,” the president's spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre was quoted by AFP as saying.



The Quad summit will also be attended by Japan's Fumio Kishida and Australian premier Anthony Albanese. According to MEA, the leaders of Quad will review the progress achieved by the alliance in the last one year. They will set the agenda for the year to assist the countries of the Indo-Pacific region in meeting their development goals and aspirations, the MEA added.

‘Modi & US’ Progress Together' event in New York (September 22)

In New York, PM Modi will address the Indian diaspora at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Sunday. According to a PTI report, more than 24,000 members of the Indian diaspora have signed up for the event titled ‘Modi & US’ Progress Together'.



The prime minister will also interact with CEOs of leading US-based companies to foster greater collaborations between the two countries in the cutting-edge areas of AI, quantum computing, semiconductors and biotechnology, the MEA said. Modi is also expected to interact with thought leaders and other stakeholders active in the India-US bilateral landscape.



'Summit of the Future at UNGA (September 23)

Prime Minister Modi will address the ‘Summit of the Future’ at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. This year, the theme of the Summit is ‘Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow’.



A large number of global leaders are expected to participate in the Summit. On the sidelines of the Summit, Prime Minister would be holding bilateral meetings with several world leaders and discuss issues of mutual interest, the MEA statement read.