PM Modi, top Congress leaders wish Sonia Gandhi on her 73rd birthday

PM Modi wished the Congress president a long life and good health.

india Updated: Dec 09, 2019 21:44 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
On the occasion of Sonia Gandhi's birthday a huge puja (Maha Mrutunjay Yadnya) was organised at Mahalaxmi temple by Congress city leaders in Pune.
On the occasion of Sonia Gandhi's birthday a huge puja (Maha Mrutunjay Yadnya) was organised at Mahalaxmi temple by Congress city leaders in Pune.(Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
         

Top Congress leaders extended birthday wishes to party chief Sonia Gandhi, who turned 73 on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished Gandhi, tweeting, “Birthday wishes to Mrs. Sonia Gandhi Ji. Praying for her long life and good health.” Gandhi, however, is not celebrating her birthday in the wake of rape incidents in various parts of the country and concerns over women’s security, sources said.

“The longest serving Congress President, Sonia Gandhi’s exemplary strength of character has inspired generations of Congress leaders. Her strength, dignity, compassion and grace has united us and made us strong. We wish her a very happy birthday,” a tweet from the party’s official Twitter handle said.

Senior Congress leaders Kumari Selja, Manish Tewari, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, Milind Deora, Mahila Congress chief Sushmita Dev, Youth Congress chief Srinivas B V, were among those who wished the party chief early in the morning. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Randeep Singh Surjewala also wished Gandhi on the occasion.

“A spirit of sacrifice, service before self, innate faith in human goodness & a character made of steel is what sets Smt. Sonia Gandhi apart. Warm birthday wishes to Congress president,” Surjewala tweeted.

