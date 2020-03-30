PM Modi tweets out yoga videos, asks people to get active during Covid-19 lockdown

india

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 09:33 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared links of yoga videos from his Twitter handle. This comes a day after the Prime Minister was asked about his fitness during his radio address Mann ki Baat. The yoga videos are available in different languages for people to follow them and practice easily.

“During yesterday’s Mann ki Baat, someone asked me about my fitness routine during this time. Hence, thought of sharing these Yoga videos. I hope you also begin practising Yoga regularly,” PM Modi tweeted out.

PM Modi said that yoga has been an integral part of his lifestyle for many years.

During yesterday’s #MannKiBaat, someone asked me about my fitness routine during this time. Hence, thought of sharing these Yoga videos. I hope you also begin practising Yoga regularly. https://t.co/Ptzxb7R8dN — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2020

“I am sure many of you also have other ways of remaining fit, which you also must share with others,” PM Modi’s tweet read.

On Sunday, during his Mann Ki Baat address, the Prime Minister asked people to engage in hobbies during this period of lockdown to make use of time productively. He also said that the “harsh measure” of lockdown is essential to fight against coronavirus.

“I apologize for taking these harsh steps which have caused difficulties in your lives, especially the poor people. I know some of you would be angry with me also. But these tough measures were needed to win this battle,” PM Modi said on Sunday.

Right after taking charge as the Prime Minister during his first term in 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rallied for the cause of spreading the benefits of yoga across the world.

In 2015, his efforts led to the United Nations announcing June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.