close_game
close_game
News / India News / PM Modi, UAE President share ‘deep concerns’ on terrorism, death of civilians in Israel-Hamas war

PM Modi, UAE President share ‘deep concerns’ on terrorism, death of civilians in Israel-Hamas war

ByManjiri Chitre
Nov 03, 2023 08:06 PM IST

The two leaders exchanged views on the developments in the West Asian region and called for an early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday discussed the deadly war between Israel and Hamas with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed, and shared “deep concerns” over terrorism and the death of civilians in the region. In a telephone conversation, the two leaders exchanged views on the developments in the West Asian region and called for an early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation.

PM Modi and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed(PTI)
PM Modi and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed(PTI)

“Had a good conversation with my brother HH @MohamedBinZayed, President of UAE, on the West Asia situation. We share deep concerns at the terrorism, deteriorating security situation and loss of civilian lives. We agree on the need for early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation and that a durable regional peace, security and stability is in everyone’s interest,” PM Modi wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The two leaders also reiterated their commitment to continue to strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse areas within the framework of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, a statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Earlier, PM Modi spoke to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu as well as Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas, assuring humanitarian assistance and reiterating India's long-standing principles position on the Israel-Palestine issue. He had also expressed shock and concern over the civilian casualties after thousands were reportedly killed in an attack on a hospital in Gaza.

Israel has been launching massive retaliatory assaults against the Hamas group after its fighters carried out an attack on October 7 in which at least 1,400 people were killed. According to the health ministry in Gaza, at least 9,227 Palestinians including 3,826 children have been killed in the Israeli strikes so far.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 03, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out