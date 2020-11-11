e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi, Vietnamese counterpart to co-chair 17th ASEAN-India Summit on November 12

PM Modi, Vietnamese counterpart to co-chair 17th ASEAN-India Summit on November 12

The leaders of all ten ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) member states will participate in the virtual summit, which will review the status of ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership and take stock of progress made in key areas such as connectivity, maritime cooperation, trade and commerce, education and capacity building etc.

india Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 15:20 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Asian News International| Posted by Kunal Gaurav
New Delhi
Prime Minister Modi attended the 16th ASEAN-India Summit in Bangkok in November last year.
Prime Minister Modi attended the 16th ASEAN-India Summit in Bangkok in November last year.(PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Vietnamese counterpart HE Nguyen Xuan Phuc, is set to co-chair the 17th ASEAN-India Summit on November 12, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

The leaders of all ten ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) member states will participate in the virtual summit, which will review the status of ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership and take stock of progress made in key areas such as connectivity, maritime cooperation, trade and commerce, education and capacity building etc.

“The leaders will discuss ways to further strengthen ASEAN-India engagement and in this context will note the adoption of the ASEAN-India Plan of Action (2021-2025). Covid-19, post-pandemic economic recovery, and important regional and international developments will also be discussed at the Summit,” the MEA said.

ASEAN-India Summit provides the opportunity for India and ASEAN to engage at the highest level.

Prime Minister Modi attended the 16th ASEAN-India Summit in Bangkok in November last year. The latest 17th ASEAN-India Summit will be the eighth ASEAN-India Summit attended by him.

“ASEAN-India Strategic Partnership stands on a strong foundation of shared geographical, historical and civilisational ties. India’s Act East Policy, underlining ASEAN centrality, reflects the importance, India attaches to engagement with ASEAN,” the MEA said.

tags
top news
Release Arnab Goswami on interim bail in suicide case, orders Supreme Court
Release Arnab Goswami on interim bail in suicide case, orders Supreme Court
Centre takes 1st step to level the field; to set ground rules for OTT, online news
Centre takes 1st step to level the field; to set ground rules for OTT, online news
India, China agree on 3-step disengagement plan in Pangong lake area: Report
India, China agree on 3-step disengagement plan in Pangong lake area: Report
Keeping Pfizer vaccine at minus 70 degree Celsius tough, says AIIMS chief
Keeping Pfizer vaccine at minus 70 degree Celsius tough, says AIIMS chief
‘Nitish to be CM, no confusion’: Sushil Modi after NDA win in Bihar polls
‘Nitish to be CM, no confusion’: Sushil Modi after NDA win in Bihar polls
Third Covid peak is longer than previous ones: Satyendar Jain
Third Covid peak is longer than previous ones: Satyendar Jain
Bihar Election 2020: Speculation rife over BJP’s share in NDA cabinet
Bihar Election 2020: Speculation rife over BJP’s share in NDA cabinet
‘President Donald Trump not conceding defeat is an embarrassment’: Joe Biden
‘President Donald Trump not conceding defeat is an embarrassment’: Joe Biden
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBihar election resultsArnab GoswamiUttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020Covid-19 casesDelhi Air QualityDhanteras 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In