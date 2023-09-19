News / India News / PM Modi wishes ‘good luck, success’ for people on Ganesh Chaturthi

PM Modi wishes ‘good luck, success’ for people on Ganesh Chaturthi

PTI |
Sep 19, 2023 09:42 AM IST

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across the country to mark the birth of the god of wisdom, who is worshipped before beginning anything new.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and wished that the festival brings good luck, success and prosperity in the lives of all.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi(Hindustan Times)
"Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to my family members across the country. May this holy festival associated with the worship of 'Vighnaharta-Vinayak' bring good luck, success and prosperity in the lives of all of you. Ganpati Bappa Morya!" Modi said in a post on X.

