PM Narendra Modi's jibe at Pakistan at HTLS: 'They now appeal to the world to save them'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2023 on Saturday, said countries that used to support terror attacks against India are now forced to appeal to the world to save them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

"India used to appeal to the world for help after terror attacks...Now those countries behind the attacks appeal to the world to save them," PM Modi said, without naming Pakistan.

PM Modi said since Independence till 2014, India had been a victim of mental barriers. He said India couldn't achieve the growth it should have after Independence because of these barriers.

"India is breaking every barrier and landed on that part of the surface of the moon where no one has reached...India is leading in mobile manufacturing. India is in the top three in start-ups," PM Modi added.

He also said that poverty cannot be defeated by mere slogans but can be fought through solutions.

PM Modi said India has been breaking mental barriers since 2014.

"For a long time we had to face several barriers. Attacks and colonialism tied us in barriers. The independence movement had broken several barriers. After Independence, it was hoped this momentum would be carried on, but this didn't happen. India couldn't grow to its potential," he said.

PM Modi said many people had doubted his government's Jan Dhan account scheme. However, the scheme was successful in instilling a new confidence among the poor people who used to think that banks were exclusively meant for the rich.

"The people living in AC rooms will never understand the psychological empowerment of the poor people," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also hailed his government's move to repeal Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. He said since the mega move, terrorism in the valley is on the downward spiral.

“After Article 370's nullification, terrorism is ending and tourism is rising in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

