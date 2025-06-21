PM Modi's quote, 'kamal' removal: 5 changes made to Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par

Actor Aamir Khan's much-anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par released on Friday with five changes suggested to the makers by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The addition of a quote by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the opening disclaimer was one of them. Sitaare Zameen Par stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles.

A copy of the U/A certification issued to the film on June 17, three days before its release, was accessed by Hindustan Times. It confirmed that the all suggested modifications were made.

The particular certification is given to films suitable for viewing by all age groups, with parental discretion advised for children aged below 13.

Here are the suggested changes to Sitaare Zameen Par

Insert PM Modi's quote referencing the year 2047 in the opening disclaimer

A visual containing the word “kamal” (lotus) be removed, along with its appearance in subtitles

Replace 'business woman' with 'business person'

Replace a 30-second disclaimer at the beginning of the film with a 26-second voice-over

“Michael Jackson” be replaced with “Lovebirds” in the subtitles

Theatre director Waman Kendre led a the revising committee that examined the film before its release. Such a committee is set up after a film's initial screening before official release, if the CBFC chairperson decides that a film needs to be reviewed.

The CBFC official makes such a decision after initial screening by the examining committee, a smaller panel tasked with viewing the film and recommending a certificate or suggesting edits.

However, it is not clear why Sitaare Zameen Par makers were asked to incorporate these changes. When reached for a comment, CBFC chairperson Rajendra Singh did not respond, and panel chief Kendre refused to comment.

The final clearance certificate given to the film that Hindustan Times accessed says that the “excisions and modifications imposed by the board have actually been carried out” by the producer Aamir Khan Films LLP.

All about the film

Sitaare Zameen Par is an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions, and a spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit film Taare Zameen Par.

It tells the story of a basketball assistant coach who reluctantly takes up teaching basketball to specially abled adults after a court-ordered community service. It is directed by RS Prasanna and stars Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh in lead roles.