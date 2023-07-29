'Even at UN, I speak in Indian language, listeners would...': PM Modi

Despite having several prosperous languages in India, we presented them as unprogressive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said at an inaugural event of All India Education Convention at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, marking the third anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. “What could be more unfortunate than this?” Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi(PTI)

PM Modi pointed out that people were never accepted for their talent if they couldn't speak in English, and those from rural areas mostly had to face the brunt of it. “Even I speak in Indian language at UN. Listeners would take some to to clap. Let them,” he said.

Among other revision in the policy, the NEP also focuses on imparting education in regional languages, with a provision to extending it till higher education level.

Taking a jibe at the Opposition, the Prime Minister said the provision of regional languages in the NEP will bring a specific benefit to the country. “It will down the shutters of those who run the business of hatred using languages.”

PM Modi was addressing the event at Pragati Maidan's Bharat Mandapam, which is also the venue for the upcoming G20 leaders' summit in September.

The convention, also called the Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam is a two-day programme being held on July 29 and 30, will provide a platform for academics, sector experts, policymakers, industry representatives, teachers and students from schools, higher education and skilling institutions, among others, to share their insights, success stories and best practices in implementing the NEP 2020 and work out strategies for taking it further ahead.