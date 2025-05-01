'Come, tell your story': PM Narendra Modi invites global content creators to make India ‘their playground’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday invited global content creators to "make India their playground" and share its stories with the world. To the creators of the world, PM Modi urged them to dream big and tell their stories. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised on 'creative responsibility' at WAVES summit, (PTI)

The prime minister also said that under his government, the prestigious Padma awards have transformed into the "People's Padma," honouring individuals working selflessly for society and the nation from the remotest corners of India.

While addressing the inaugural session of the WAVES Summit, Modi said the image of Padma has changed under their government, and people accepted this change with open arms.

About the success of India's cinematography, PM Modi said, "In the last century, Indian cinema has been successful in making India popular in every part of the world. This is evident from Raj Kapoor's popularity in Russia, Satyajit Ray's popularity at Cannes, and RRR's success at the Oscars."

PM Modi inaugurates WAVES Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, calling it a transformative platform that unites creators, storytellers, innovators, and policymakers from around the world.

“Today, artists, innovators, investors, and policy makers from more than 100 nations have gathered under one roof. We are laying the foundation for a global ecosystem of talent and creativity. WAVES is such a global platform that belongs to every artist and creator,” Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes on the Maharashtra and Gujarat Formation Day during the inaugural session of the WAVES Summit.

“Today is Maharashtra formation day. My wishes to all the Marathi brothers and sisters," he said in Marathi and then switched to Gujarati.

PM Modi on ‘Orange Economy’

Putting emphasis on the growth potential of content creation economy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the time is ripe for the create in India and create for the world.

The current era marks the sunrise era of the 'Orange economy' in India, the Prime Minister said, adding that the three pillars of the Orange economy are content, creativity and culture.

"We are witnessing the growth era of the Orange economy. The three pillars of the Orange economy are content, creativity and culture," he said.