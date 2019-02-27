PM Narendra Modi holds key review meet with top officials on Pak situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is holding a key meeting with security and intelligence officials after Pakistan Air Force jets violated the Indian airspace early Wednesday morning, sources said.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, senior officials of the Indian Navy, Army and the Air Force and other security officials were present at the meeting, sources said. (Follow live updates)

The meeting takes place in the background spiralling tension between India and Pakistan after an Indian Air Force fighter plane was shot down Wednesday and its pilot was reported missing in action.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that an Indian Air Force pilot who engaged Pakistani jets that violated Indian airspace this morning is missing in action. He said India is verifying Pakistani claims that the pilot is in its custody.

The government has confirmed that Pakistan has responded to the counter-terror strike at the Jaish-e-Mohammad camp his morning by using its war planes to target military installations on the Indian side. “The Pakistan Air Force was detected and the Indian Air Force responded instantly,” Kumar said.

Pakistan had earlier said its air force shot down two Indian fighter jets on Wednesday morning and claims to have captured two Indian Air Force pilots. One of them is in hospital, Pakistan’s military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said.

