PM wants to 'hand over' agriculture business to his 'two friends': Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to "hand over" the entire agriculture business to his "two friends".
Addressing farmers at Rupangarh in Rajasthan, he said 40% people of the country are stakeholders of the farming business.
"It is the business of 40% people, which includes farmers, small and medium businessmen, traders, labourers. Narendra Modi wants to give this entire business to his two friends. This is the objective of the farm laws," he claimed but did not name anyone.
"Narendra Modi said that he is giving options but the options are: hunger, unemployment and suicide," he alleged.
Gandhi, wearing a Rajasthani safa or turban, reached the rally venue driving a tractor with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotsra sitting with him on both sides.
The former Congress chief spoke while standing on a platform made of two tractor trolleys while the farmers sat or stood on tractor trolleys around the platform.
AICC general secretary Ajay Maken and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot were also present with Gandhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Banihal attack: NIA files supplementary charge sheet against Hizbul terrorist
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Mahua Moitra seeks removal of policemen outside her house
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After BJP’s offer to join, Dinesh Trivedi has a request
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parliament approves J-K reorganisation amendment bill
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Indo-Bangla railway project to be over by this March': Tripura minister
- With its opening, this would be the first railway route from North East India to Bangladesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM wants to 'hand over' agriculture business to his 'two friends': Rahul Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch: Indian Army trains 'mountain warriors' in Gulmarg for high altitude ops
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Work on India’s first dolphin research centre to start soon in Patna
- The dolphin is a highly endangered species under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and was declared the National Aquatic Animal in 2009.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What Amit Shah said on Jammu and Kashmir in Parliament: 10 points
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tibetan activist begins march to Delhi, seeks change in 'one-China policy'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Under some sort of surveillance': Mahua Moitra on armed officers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No date fixed for resumption of all passenger trains: Indian Railways
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMCH alumni association appeals to Nitish Kumar to preserve old buildings
- Some of the structures in the PMCH are almost 100 years old and are close to heritage status.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi's comment over China disengagement gave voice to nation: Khurshid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's 2nd Covid-19 vaccine drive starts today: Here is all you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox