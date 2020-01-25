e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / PMO reviews India’s preparedness to deal with coronavirus cases

PMO reviews India’s preparedness to deal with coronavirus cases

The cabinet secretary, home secretary, foreign secretary, defence secretary, health secretary, civil aviation secretary and several other top officials attended the meeting.

india Updated: Jan 25, 2020 22:15 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday reviewed India’s preparedness to deal with the deadly coronavirus
Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday reviewed India’s preparedness to deal with the deadly coronavirus(REUTERS)
         

The Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday reviewed India’s preparedness to deal with the deadly coronavirus amid mounting global concern over increasing number of cases in China, the epicentre of the outbreak, and several other countries.

At a meeting chaired by P K Mishra, Principal Secretary to the prime minister, health ministry officials presented an update about the response measures being undertaken in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak in China, official sources said.

The meeting was held on the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The cabinet secretary, home secretary, foreign secretary, defence secretary, health secretary, civil aviation secretary and several other top officials attended the meeting.

An official statement later said health ministry officials briefed Mishra on the preparedness of hospitals, laboratories as well as on measures being taken for the capacity building of rapid response teams to deal with possible cases of coronavirus.

The principal secretary to the prime minister also reviewed the various preventive measures taken by other ministries, including the civil aviation ministry.

The officials assured Mishra that the situation is being closely monitored by the health and family welfare ministry, in coordination with various other Union ministries as well as state governments and union territories.

So far, 20,000 people from 115 flights at seven international airports in the country have been screened, the statement said.

The National Institute of Virology labs are fully equipped to test the virus.

All state and district health authorities have been alerted and are in a state of preparedness for prevention and possible management, if required, it said.

tags
top news
Donald Trump’s lawyers make their case in senate trial
Donald Trump’s lawyers make their case in senate trial
Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes awarded Padma Vibhushan
Arun Jaitley, Sushma Swaraj and George Fernandes awarded Padma Vibhushan
‘Shouldn’t forget Gandhi’s Ahimsa’: President to youth on the R Day eve
‘Shouldn’t forget Gandhi’s Ahimsa’: President to youth on the R Day eve
Rohit’s numbers pose a big concern for Kohli and Co ahead of 2nd T20I
Rohit’s numbers pose a big concern for Kohli and Co ahead of 2nd T20I
JeM’s Kashmir chief among 3 killed in Pulwama encounter: Army
JeM’s Kashmir chief among 3 killed in Pulwama encounter: Army
Dec 16 gang rape convict Mukesh Singh challenges mercy plea rejection in SC
Dec 16 gang rape convict Mukesh Singh challenges mercy plea rejection in SC
Six Army personnel awarded Shaurya Chakras; 19 top officers get PVSM
Six Army personnel awarded Shaurya Chakras; 19 top officers get PVSM
‘No one can hate Mamata’: Governor Dhankhar
‘No one can hate Mamata’: Governor Dhankhar
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news