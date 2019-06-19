Podcast: US-India trade woes and Shereen Bhan on Modi’s economic agenda

This week on Grand Tamasha, Milan Vaishnav (Director of the South Asia programme at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace) sits down with Richard (Rick) Rossow who holds the Wadhwani Chair in U.S.-India Policy Studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, to discuss the recent trade fallout between the United States and India.

Rick and Milan discuss the recent trade fallout and whether we are at the beginning of an ugly trade war.

With years of experience in the private sector as well as in the think tank world, Rick follows India’s trade and investment scenario more closely than almost anyone else on the planet.

Rick and his colleagues have also been tracking the Modi government’s economic reforms through a unique reforms scorecard, and Rick tells us about what we can expect from Modi 2.0 based on the experience of Modi 1.0.

Then, Milan sits down with Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor of CNBC-TV18 to discuss everything from India’s contested GDP numbers to private sector sentiment. Shereen also discusses the Modi government’s reform agenda, the road ahead for the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and questions around India’s trade policy. Shereen has a front-row seat when it comes to Indian economic news.

