PoK, Gilgit-Baltistan will be part of India one day, says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit-Baltistan are currently under the occupation of Pakistan.

india Updated: Aug 29, 2019 16:57 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Union Minister Jitendra Singh
Union Minister Jitendra Singh(HT Photo)
         

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit-Baltistan will be part of India one day.

Addressing a delegation of students from Jammu and Kashmir here, Singh said the abrogation of the special status given to the state under Article 370 came after the sacrifice of three generations.

“With this (abrogation of special status), Jammu and Kashmir is fully integrated into the Union of India. There will be a time when PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan will also be part of India,” the minister of state in Prime Minister’s Office said.

PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan are currently under the occupation of Pakistan.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed)

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 16:57 IST

