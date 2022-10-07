Police book six for gang-raping woman, posting video online

Police arrested four persons and apprehended two minors on Thursday in Rewa district for gang-raping a woman, filming the crime, and posting it on social media.

The district administration has also demolished the houses of three of the accused in Hanumana area.

Rewa superintendent of police (SP) Navneet Bhasin said, “A 20-year-old woman was returning from a Durga Puja pandal on October 1 when the six accused abducted and gang-raped her. They shot a video of the incident and threatened the woman that if she files a police complaint, they will post the video on social media.”

The accused then posted the video on social media and the woman’s brother saw it. On October 5, the woman filed a complaint with the police.

Police swung into action and arrested four accused – Sitaram Patel, 20, Rajbahadur Yadav, 21, Sartaz Ali, 18, and Vimalesh Patel, 18. Police also apprehended two 17-year-olds under Section 376 (D) (gang rape).

District collector Manoj Pushp said, “A survey of properties of the accused was conducted and illegal properties of three accused were demolished.”

(With inputs from Harendra Pratap Singh)

